Hold onto your hats.
The Puget Sound region could see gusts up to 55 mph beginning Tuesday afternoon, setting the table for potential widespread power outages and an increased threat of landslides, according to the National Weather Service.
Meanwhile, some roads in the region are closed because of flooding, and Stevens Pass remains closed because of compact snow on the highway.
We’re updating this page throughout Tuesday with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Puget Sound area.
How to stay safe when the power goes out
A printable PDF in eight languages explains the dangers carbon-monoxide poisoning and what not to use for heat source indoors.
Power outage affecting 3,500 customers reported in Magnolia
About 4,000 Seattle City Light customers are without power Tuesday at midmorning.
The majority are in Magnolia, in an outage reported shortly before 11 a.m., according to Seattle City Light. The estimated power restoration time is 2 p.m.
How to keep your phone charged and working in winter storms
A smartphone can be a lifeline in natural disasters, connecting you to assistance and real-time resources. Unfortunately, events like winter storms, hurricanes, wildfires and heat waves can take out the power grids and cell networks phones rely on to do that work.
It’s an increasingly common situation. More than 40 percent of Americans live in a county that was struck by climate-related extreme weather last year, a Washington Post analysis of federal data showed.
If you’re preparing for, in the midst of, or recovering from dangerous weather or climate disasters, here are some of the best ways to get your phone in the best shape to help you.
What to do if your flight is canceled
If you’re one of the hundreds of thousands of U.S. travelers stuck due to a flight cancellation, you have options. Here’s what just might help:
Know your rights: The airline that let you down will rebook you, but it is also required to refund you if you’d prefer to cancel your trip. You’re owed a cash refund for all payments and fees, not just a voucher for future travel.
You can swap airlines, kind of: Airlines that have an outsized number of cancellations — looking at you, Southwest — will often rebook passengers on other airlines’ flights with open seats, but they’re not required to.
Watch out for change fees: Airlines usually waive change fees during a cancellation spree — they don’t want you flying, either — but you will often be required to rebook inside a date range they set.
About hold time: There’s no way to avoid sitting on hold entirely, but if you’re traveling with someone with a high-level frequent flyer status, they may get through faster. The international help desk may have less of a wait, too.
When to fly: Nonstop, morning flights are the most reliable. Avoiding popular travel days, like the Friday before New Year’s Day, can also help.
Sources include The Associated Press. Click here for more on avoiding or mitigating flight cancellations.
Seattle's South Park roads closed
All roads north of South Kenyon Street from Eighth Avenue South to Highway 99 in Seattle's South Park neighborhood are closed because of flooding.
Drivers and commuters should use alternate routes, the Seattle Department of Transportation said.
Seattle crews responding to flooding in South Park
Emergency crews are responding to flooding in Seattle's South Park neighborhood near the Duwamish waterway.
Occupants in a vehicle were rescued from a possible sinkhole or flooding near Fifth Avenue South and South Holden Street, the Seattle Police Department said Tuesday morning.
