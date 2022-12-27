Hold onto your hats.

The Puget Sound region could see gusts up to 55 mph beginning Tuesday afternoon, setting the table for potential widespread power outages and an increased threat of landslides, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, some roads in the region are closed because of flooding, and Stevens Pass remains closed because of compact snow on the highway.

We’re updating this page throughout Tuesday with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Puget Sound area.

Advertising