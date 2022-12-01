Snow is likely to continue in Western Washington through the Thursday morning commute until late morning when temperatures will warm up a bit, with lower elevations seeing rain and higher elevations seeing snow, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for parts of the state, including King, Snohomish, Pierce and Lewis counties. One to 2 inches of snowfall are possible, especially at higher elevations, according to the weather service, but snow and rain showers could be hit-or-miss in the area.
Chains required on Highway 18
If you are heading east or west on Highway 18 toward Tiger Mountain, chains are required on all vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight, according to WSDOT.
King County Metro snow routes
King County Metro will continue to operate on snow routes in East King County. More information on snow routes is available here.
176 flights canceled at Sea-Tac
Cold temperatures and icy roads may be impacting flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
On Thursday, 176 flights arriving at or departing from Sea-Tac were canceled and 52 were delayed as of 7:37 a.m., according to flight tracking website FlightAware.
The de-icing process can be time-consuming, said Celley Buchanan, vice president of airport operations and customer service at Alaska Airlines, the airport’s largest airline.
Be careful on your walks and drive. Freezing temperatures will create areas of black ice. Light snow in the lowlands and slippery road conditions could also impact your commute.
“Really the big story is we’re going have pretty cool freezing temperatures overnight and through the weekend,” said Kirby Cook, science and operations officer at the National Weather Service in Seattle.
