Snow is likely to continue in Western Washington through the Thursday morning commute until late morning when temperatures will warm up a bit, with lower elevations seeing rain and higher elevations seeing snow, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for parts of the state, including King, Snohomish, Pierce and Lewis counties. One to 2 inches of snowfall are possible, especially at higher elevations, according to the weather service, but snow and rain showers could be hit-or-miss in the area.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.

