Snow is likely to continue in Western Washington through the Thursday morning commute until late morning when temperatures will warm up a bit, with lower elevations seeing rain and higher elevations seeing snow, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for parts of the state, including King, Snohomish, Pierce and Lewis counties. One to 2 inches of snowfall are possible, especially at higher elevations, according to the weather service, but snow and rain showers could be hit-or-miss in the area.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.

Chains required on Highway 18

If you are heading east or west on Highway 18 toward Tiger Mountain, chains are required on all vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight, according to WSDOT.

King County Metro snow routes

King County Metro will continue to operate on snow routes in East King County. More information on snow routes is available here.

176 flights canceled at Sea-Tac

Cold temperatures and icy roads may be impacting flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

On Thursday, 176 flights arriving at or departing from Sea-Tac were canceled and 52 were delayed as of 7:37 a.m., according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

The de-icing process can be time-consuming, said Celley Buchanan, vice president of airport operations and customer service at Alaska Airlines, the airport’s largest airline.

Thousands still without power

While there are significantly fewer reported power outages than there were earlier this week, some Puget Sound Energy, Seattle City Light and Snohomish PUD customers are still in the dark.

2,492 Puget Sound Energy customers were in the dark due to 80 active outages as of 7:15 a.m. As of 7:30 a.m., 1,799 Seattle City Light customers were without power due 146 active events. As of 7:26 a.m. Thursday, 3,616 Snohomish PUD customers were without power.

Seattle-area school delays, closures

A number of Seattle-area schools are starting two hours late Thursday. Some schools are closed due to inclement weather, road conditions and power outages. Bus routes are also impacted.

Western WA in for more wintry weather

Be careful on your walks and drive. Freezing temperatures will create areas of black ice. Light snow in the lowlands and slippery road conditions could also impact your commute.

“Really the big story is we’re going have pretty cool freezing temperatures overnight and through the weekend,” said Kirby Cook, science and operations officer at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

