If Seattle doesn’t reach 27 degrees Thursday, it will be the coldest day in over a decade — and Wednesday night marked only the eleventh time Seattle’s lows dipped into the teens since 2000, according to Seattle Weather Blog.
In areas outside of Seattle, howling winds will make it feel even colder Thursday, with “wind chills pretty much in the single digits, and even negative below zero across areas up north like Whatcom County,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Samantha Borth.
A winter storm watch is in effect for up to 3 inches of snow and up to two-tenths of an inch of ice from 4 p.m. Thursday to Friday evening across the east Puget Sound lowlands.
Flight delays, cancellations at Sea-Tac
On Thursday, 29 flights arriving at or departing from Sea-Tac were canceled and 77 were delayed as of 7:50 a.m., according to the tracking website FlightAware.
The Woodland Park Zoo is closed Thursday due to inclement weather. WildLanterns is also closed. Ticketholders should check their emails for more information, the zoo said.
Icy roads still a concern ahead of a busy weekend for travel in WA
Frigid temperatures and icy roads continue to disrupt traffic and public transportation. With cold temperatures forecast to persist in the coming days, holiday travelers may be wise to budget extra time for their journeys.
Seattle weather forecast: Possible record lows, freezing rain on the way
It’s only day two of winter, yet it appears our region wants to give us a prompt demonstration of all the season has to offer.
With mostly clear skies overnight, Western Washington experienced quickly cooling temperatures as the surface radiated away its heat, according to the National Weather Service. At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the high at Sea-Tac Airport was 22, with a wind chill of 11 and falling.
