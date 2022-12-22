If Seattle doesn’t reach 27 degrees Thursday, it will be the coldest day in over a decade — and Wednesday night marked only the eleventh time Seattle’s lows dipped into the teens since 2000, according to Seattle Weather Blog.

In areas outside of Seattle, howling winds will make it feel even colder Thursday, with “wind chills pretty much in the single digits, and even negative below zero across areas up north like Whatcom County,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Samantha Borth.

A winter storm watch is in effect for up to 3 inches of snow and up to two-tenths of an inch of ice from 4 p.m. Thursday to Friday evening across the east Puget Sound lowlands.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.