Finally! Here’s the spring weather we’ve been waiting for: a whole week of sunshine, blue skies and a light cooling breeze to moderate temperatures that will brush up against 70 almost every day.

We’ll enjoy mostly clear night skies, too, though there could be some low clouds accumulating very early in the morning, said Matthew Cullen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. But the clouds should be gone by midday or earlier, he said.

“It”s going to be a fairly pleasant and consistent week,” he said.

The high temperature on Monday is not expected to reach much above 60 degrees, he said, but the rest of the week is expected to see highs in the upper 60s or very low 70s. Overnight lows are forecast to be between 45 and 50 degrees, he said.

🎸 🎶 It looks "High and Dry" the next few days. High pressure will "Creep" into the area and those "Optimistic" souls "Daydreaming" of sun will know "Everything in Its Right Place". But, "No Surprises", we'll tempt the "Karma Police" with possible showers by the coming weekend. pic.twitter.com/INKwjS7hAb — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 10, 2021

It’s not all fun and games, though. The warm weather may exacerbate allergies, as tree and grass pollen counts are expected to remain high all week, according to The Weather Channel’s 15-day allergy forecast.