Finally! Here’s the spring weather we’ve been waiting for: a whole week of sunshine, blue skies and a light cooling breeze to moderate temperatures that will brush up against 70 almost every day.
We’ll enjoy mostly clear night skies, too, though there could be some low clouds accumulating very early in the morning, said Matthew Cullen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. But the clouds should be gone by midday or earlier, he said.
“It”s going to be a fairly pleasant and consistent week,” he said.
The high temperature on Monday is not expected to reach much above 60 degrees, he said, but the rest of the week is expected to see highs in the upper 60s or very low 70s. Overnight lows are forecast to be between 45 and 50 degrees, he said.
It’s not all fun and games, though. The warm weather may exacerbate allergies, as tree and grass pollen counts are expected to remain high all week, according to The Weather Channel’s 15-day allergy forecast.
