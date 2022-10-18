While the Seattle area is finally cooling down after a stretch of unseasonably warm October weather, the region will remain shrouded in smoky, hazy air for the next few days.

So if you can, stay indoors today.

A high-pressure system continues to hang over the Puget Sound region, keeping air quality alerts in effect until Thursday evening.

Smoke impacts are expected to worsen Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

As the week goes on, temperatures could drop in the daytime from the 60s to the upper and mid-50s. Friday is expected to bring that much anticipated wet front from the north, with rain beginning in the afternoon.

“Friday through Saturday will be cooler and more seasonable and we’ll finally get that rain. I think everyone’s excited about that,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Kayla Mazurkiewicz. “We should have had a couple of inches by now.”

The smoke and haze are “a detriment to the air and something we have to deal with now,” she said.

Seattle could see a total of an inch to an inch and a half of precipitation from Friday through Sunday. In the mountains, as much as 3 1/2 inches is expected.

“At night, you’re definitely going to feel the chill in the air and a dramatic difference,” Mazurkiewicz said.