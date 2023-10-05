Another round of misty low clouds and morning fog across Western Washington marked daybreak on Thursday, repeating Mother Nature’s recent rhythm.

The coverage will block out the sun through most of the morning, but as high pressure centered offshore continues to drift east, afternoon sunshine and warming temperatures will prevail, the National Weather Service said.

The ridge of high pressure will bring a surge of uncharacteristic fall warmth over the next few days.

Temperatures on Thursday will bounce around the 60s and lower 70s, then spring into the mid 70s on Friday, the weather service said.

Friday, too, will begin shrouded in clouds and fog, especially in the sheltered valleys, before the sun gets a chance to warm the earth. Temperatures in areas exposed to offshore winds, like the North Coast and Cascade foothills, may even reach the lower 80s by the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy with some light drizzle or showers mainly in the morning hours through Wednesday. Sunny and warmer Thursday through the weekend. Next front arrives Monday. Record highs likely along the coast Saturday with highs just a touch below records for the interior. #wawx pic.twitter.com/1J1s2AzhZF — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 3, 2023

High pressure will drift off into Eastern Washington on Saturday, signaling the beginning of the end of our October warmth for this stretch, although Saturday will remain very warm with little change in temperatures from Friday.

Advertising

Sunday will not get away as easy.

Without the high pressure above warming temperatures, and with the next weather system lurking offshore, Sunday will serve as a transition day with waning warmth. A deepening marine layer along the coast could give the region some drizzle, too.

Temperatures will cool 5 to 10 degrees from Saturday, with the coast and the Cascade foothills feeling the biggest drop, the weather service said.

Monday will bring the arrival of the offshore weather system, decent rainfall — half- to three-quarters of an inch in Seattle — and breezy winds. It’s shaping up to be “a pretty wet day,” said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

“It is just going to be unsettled and wet pretty much from Monday through Wednesday,” Guy said, adding that the incoming weather systems will drag temperatures back down to around 60 degrees through midweek.

So, enjoy the dry, sunny and warm weather while it lasts!