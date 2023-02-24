Seattle officially recorded a mighty 0.2 inches of snowfall on Wednesday, but it may not be the last of the white and fluffy stuff before winter makes a swift exit in just about a month.

Seattle’s winter total now stands at 6.5 inches. Portland received 10.8 inches of snow on Wednesday, so make of that what you will (the animals at the Oregon Zoo sure enjoyed it).

Despite the relatively quick dusting of snow in Seattle proper, temperatures across Western Washington continued to dance below freezing into Thursday.

Thursday’s high of 35 set a record for the lowest high temperature for the date in Seattle, beating last year’s record of 36 degrees, said Trent Davis, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Near the Cascade foothills, temperatures dipped even lower thanks to the wind chill, slipping into the single digits and even 0 degrees in some spots.

It's going to be quite chilly thru Saturday morning, especially in areas with breezy winds. Areas near the foothills of the Cascades will experience wind chills into the single digits to around 0°F. Here's a look at the forecast wind chills. Bundle up if you're headed out! #wawx pic.twitter.com/MRtxiDfdN9 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 23, 2023

Dry conditions and clear skies will make for a very cold start Friday. Overnight lows Thursday into Friday dropped down into the upper teens and lows 20s, the weather service said.

Friday morning’s low temperature of 22 is poised to set a record, beating out the previous record low of 24, Davis said.

Conditions across Western Washington will remain dry throughout the day Friday, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 30s.

“We’ll have a lot of brilliant sunshine, but that’s not going to do a whole lot to warm temperatures unfortunately,” Davis said early Friday, “so, another day of well below normal temperatures.”

Friday will also be “quite a bit less windy than it was yesterday,” Davis said, which will help ease the wind chills across the area, “but it will still be pretty brisk outside.”

If you’re keeping track of milestones until spring, mark your calendar today: Friday’s sunrise was the first before 7 a.m. since November, according to Time and Date.

But even with that extra daylight, particularly chilly, wintry weather isn’t going anywhere: Overnight lows will dip down into the low 20s Friday night, remaining about 15 to 20 degrees below normal in some locations, as the pool of cold air across the region persists, NWS said.

Highs could rise above freezing through Saturday morning, although a weather system is poised to thwart the attempt.

A mass of cold air from the Fraser River valley up north will blow into Western Washington late Saturday, clouding up the skies, dragging temperatures well below normal and bringing the potential for another round of lowland snow.

Snow levels will hover around sea level across Western Washington with the cold air mass in place, and light snow is forecast to arrive mid-afternoon Saturday, moving from north to south, according to the weather service.

By late afternoon Saturday, snowfall will move into the northern Olympic Peninsula to the San Juan Islands and Whatcom County, moving into the Seattle area by 3 or 4 p.m., Davis said.

Saturday night into Sunday will bring the highest chance of snowfall across Western Washington, Davis said, although a coupling of three snow-making weather systems will move through the region.

Projected snowfall amounts on Saturday look “to be a little higher than the previous round,” NWS said online, but “that being said, it does spread this snowfall out over a 36-hour period that extends into the long term, making for a complicated forecast thanks to daytime heating.”

Increasing confidence for another lowland snow event Saturday night into Sunday as the next system drops southward into the area. Here is a look at the most likely snowfall amount ranges for the Saturday-Monday period. ❄️#WAwx pic.twitter.com/AyRWGzUJni — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 24, 2023

Saturday’s system will also bring at least a foot of fresh powder through the Cascades and mountain ski areas, Davis said.

Snow elevation will rise late Sunday afternoon to between 500 and 1,000 feet, muddying the rain/snow line, but elevations will drop down again Sunday night, “so precipitation should transition back to mostly snow by Monday morning,” NWS said.

As of Friday morning, confidence is high that most locations across Western Washington will see accumulating snowfall — defined as at least a tenth of an inch or more — through Tuesday, according to the weather service.

“In fact, through Sunday afternoon, the probability for at least an inch of snow is well above 50 percent for most locations, even through the lowlands closer to sea level,” the weather service said online.

⚠️There is a growing signal for a moderate Seattle snowstorm Saturday night into Sunday morning. ⚠️



2-4” is my guess right now. Stay tuned. And remember, it always finds a way to snow on Feb. 26 — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) February 23, 2023

The cycle of snow elevations rising in the afternoons to lowering again in the evening will continue through early next week, “but it looks like each night, there’s the potential that we could pick up a little bit of snow … potential for up to a couple of inches through Tuesday,” Davis said.

Temperatures will slowly begin to moderate Sunday, warming up closer to normal seasonal temperatures by the middle of next week.