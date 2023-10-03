This Tuesday morning in the Seattle area has come by way of mist and moisture.

Wet soil from Monday’s rainfall and a long, cool night contributed to dense fog Tuesday morning, with areas from Seattle to Everett reporting visibility of a half-mile or less, according to the National Weather Service.

A high-pressure system — which causes air to descend rapidly, warming and drying along the way — is starting to build over Western Washington through Wednesday.

It will prove difficult for the waning sunlight to scour out moisture on the surface, though, resulting in only a thinning cloud layer with a few breaks of sunshine by Tuesday afternoon at best.

Daytime highs on Tuesday are expected to level out a couple degrees on either side of 60 across the Seattle area.

Areas the sunlight manages to reach on Tuesday will fill in quickly by nightfall with either clouds or fog.

Lows will settle in the 50s overnight before Wednesday’s highs warm a few degrees from Tuesday, with continued misty moisture.