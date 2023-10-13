What do you wear when the morning is shrouded in mist but the afternoon seems to have pulled the sun closer to Earth?

It’s cold, then it’s hot. It’s hot, then it’s cold. Perhaps October is kindest to those who have mastered the art of layering.

The duality of fall will be on full display once again Friday across Western Washington before a rare sight arrives in the Saturday morning sky.

Offshore flow will trap some morning mist in wind-sheltered and fog-prone locations before another warm and partly sunny day across the interior, according to the National Weather Service.

Happy Friday the 13th! Cold front is approaching from the west today, high clouds will fill in from west to east through the day, with rain arriving tonight/tomorrow morning.#wawx pic.twitter.com/WYYMYPQxqk — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 13, 2023

But do not fret, rain lovers, for your time in the sun (or lack thereof) is coming, too.

Clouds blowing in from the southwest will begin to spread across the region throughout the day, filtering out the sunshine. Rain will likely begin wetting pavement along the coast by Friday afternoon before reaching the Puget Sound area by the evening.

Seattle is expected to hit a high temperature “pretty close to 70 on Friday,” said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

Rainfall totals with Friday’s system will be light, with just a few hundredths of an inch expected from Puget Sound eastward and a tenth to a quarter of an inch for locations west of Puget Sound, the weather service said.

Saturday will begin in a lull before a similar system of rain and wind sweeps in from the Pacific Ocean on Saturday night and into Sunday.

This second system is expected to bring higher rainfall totals than Friday, with three-quarters to an inch along the coast and a quarter to half an inch inland, the weather service said.

Saturday brings an exciting celestial treat to enjoy — “although it looks fairly cloudy for when this will happen,” Guy said. The sun, moon and Earth will be in almost perfect alignment, resulting in a partial solar eclipse across the United States.

If the clouds corporate, we’ll only be able to view the partial eclipse in the Seattle region, but tens of millions of fortunate viewers along a narrow band running from Oregon into the Gulf of Mexico will see an annular eclipse. This is when the moon appears slightly smaller than the sun, leaving a brilliant ring of light around the eclipse known as the “ring of fire.”

As with all solar eclipses, only view the event through proper solar filters. Sunglasses are not sufficient.

The eclipse will carve out a swath about 130 miles wide, starting in the North Pacific and entering the U.S. over Oregon around 8 a.m. As the moon lines up precisely between Earth and the sun, it will blot out all but the sun’s outer rim a little over an hour later. A bright, blazing border will appear around the moon for as much as five minutes.

Sammamish Library will host an event from 8-10:30 a.m., with special viewing glasses provided and an optional craft activity. Supplies are limited and registration is not required.

Pierce College Science Dome in Lakewood will also host a viewing event, from 8-11 a.m. The event will feature free, hands-on science activities and free planetarium shows in the Science Dome starting approximately every 20 minutes. Reserving spots is not necessary, but you can RSVP at piercecollegedome.ludus.com to help ease planning.

After the eclipse, the Pacific Science Center in Seattle will celebrate all things outer space at its Eclipse Celebration Day from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Visitors can meet researchers and astronomy enthusiasts at stations throughout the science center. The event is included with general admission tickets to the science center.

Over 70 million people in the U.S. alone will be only a few hours’ drive from the path of the ring of fire, and a crescent-shaped partial eclipse will be visible in every U.S. state.

Canada, Central America and most of South America will also see a partial eclipse. The closer to the ring of fire path, the bigger the bite the moon will appear to take out of the sun.

People often think the sun is only just brighter than the full moon, said EarthSky writer John Jardine Goss. In reality, “the sun is 400 thousand times brighter than the moon. So, you must have the appropriate filters to look at this.”

If you can’t see the eclipse, NASA will provide a livestream.

Weather-wise, Sunday will provide interior areas with a mostly dry forecast for the daylight hours before additional rain spreads back into the region Sunday night.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.