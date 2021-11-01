Last week, we asked readers to send us their rainy weather haikus.

Precipitation poems poured into our inbox — we received more than 100 submissions.

We narrowed down our favorites, then asked for your help crowning a winner. More than 600 people voted in our poll, and more than 200 voters agreed on which haiku should be named champion.

Here is the winning haiku, submitted by Peter Breysse:

Symphony of rain

Oratorio of wind

Fall’s concert begins

Those of us who enjoyed Breysse’s whimsical weather words are in luck: His winning haiku was just one of eight he sent in. Here are the seven others:

Dark cloud deep river

Swirling pressure gradients

O’er breech the sky …

I will rain to the

Length breadth depth my gales can stretch

Let me count the ways …

Turnpike of water

Highway paved with high winds

Pay the torrents toll

Atmosphere’s river

Undermines, overflows ahh

La Niña skips rope

Free verse cadences

Dark sky begins to intone

Rain recites its poem

Torrential torment

Gun grey clouds discharge such wrath

Rain-sleek cats set free

Descend the spiral

Atmospheric stairway path

What rough beast is this?