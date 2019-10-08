Cold air rushed into the Puget Sound region after a front blew through Monday night, bringing breezy, chilly weather with it, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low 50s, and a northerly wind will be gusting at about 14 miles per hour, meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said. Overnight lows could drop into the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, according to the weather service.

“Today is going to be the interesting day this week,” he said Tuesday morning.

Thunderstorms are possible from the Oregon border to Snohomish County, according to the weather service, but rain isn’t necessarily a given on this “unstable” weather day, DeFlitch said.

It was snowing at Stevens Pass as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. A mix of rain and snow fell just after 6 a.m. Tuesday over Snoqualmie Pass, where the temperature hovered just above freezing at 33 degrees. Cooler conditions mean the snow level in the Cascades was expected to drop to 3,000 feet Tuesday morning. The weather service warned anyone planning to drive over the passes to check conditions first.

A high-pressure ridge that’s expected to build Tuesday night means the rest of the week should be clear and sunny, though there is a chance for some clouds Friday, DeFlitch said. The next best chance of rain appears to be on Saturday, he said, but it’s still early in the week and that could change.

Here's a look at peak wind gusts as of 8 pm. Detailed list: https://t.co/Nd2vCkovOZ Winds of similar strength expected again Tuesday (but will become northerly instead of southerly)! #wawx pic.twitter.com/FNiHLNT6MF — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 8, 2019

