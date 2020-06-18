Remember that golden orb in the sky? It’s here!

Yes, our star is out, unimpeded by clouds for few days, bringing temperatures into the mid-70s throughout most of the Puget Sound region on Thursday and the upper 70s on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The weekend will be wetter, said meteorologist Matthew Cullen, but not a complete washout, with the bulk of a warm rain falling late Friday into Saturday morning.

“Saturday will probably be pretty wet, but it won’t be a heavy rain everywhere,” he said.

It will start to dry up on Sunday, he said, but there will be “plenty of clouds and light showers” with a high of about 70 degrees.

On Monday, we start to see a warming trend that will last at least through the first part of the week, with temperatures in the low- to mid-70s, Cullen said.

“It’ll be a not-so-great weekend if you like warm, but all in all, we have more sun than rain over the seven-day forecast,” he said.