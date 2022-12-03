If you’re waking up anywhere from the Seattle metro to the Everett area, you might glimpse 1 to 3 inches of new snow from overnight, said Carly Kovacik, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Parts of Western Washington including Seattle, Bellevue, Everett and Federal Way are under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. today with potential snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, the weather service said.

Western Kitsap and the lowlands of eastern Jefferson and Mason counties including the Hood Canal area are also under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m., the weather service reports. This previous winter storm warning for the area is canceled.

Most of the heavy snow has moved out of the area, but you may see a few scattered showers over the next couple of hours. The snow will stick around for a good part of the morning, making for slick road conditions, Kovacik said, but after late morning or early afternoon, the snow will melt with highs around the 40s.

“Generally it shouldn’t be too bad around Seattle,” she said. “In fact, we might even see some peeks of sunshine later today once we start to dry out.”

Precipitation is tapering off from south to north early this morning. A few rain and snow showers may be around through the morning, but generally drier weather is expected late morning through today. If you have snowfall amounts, let us know! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/1aMatbYWby — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 3, 2022

Temperatures will be below normal for this time of year at around 40 degrees. The normal highs are around the mid-40s.

As of 7:20 a.m. Saturday, more than 9,800 Seattle City Light customers were without power due to 18 active power outages. As of 7:15 a.m., Puget Sound Energy said more than 13,000 customers were in the dark due to 189 active power outages. And more than 2,000 Snohomish Public Utility District customers were without power as of 7:21 a.m. Seattle City Light expects power to be restored to Echo Lake and Shoreline customers by mid-morning.

UPDATE: A mid-morning restoration time for many of the customers affected by this outage is estimated. Thank you for your patience. — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) December 3, 2022

South Seattle College is closed Saturday due to a power outage.

And Woodland Park Zoo will open late, at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, due to the weather. Parking will primarily be limited to the lot at N. 55th St. and Phinney Ave. N. as zoo staff de-ice additional parking lots. The WildLanterns evening event at the zoo will open as scheduled at 4:00 p.m.

On Saturday, 56 flights arriving at or departing from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were canceled and 34 were delayed as of 6:45 a.m., according to flight tracking website FlightAware. The majority of those cancellations were from Alaska Airlines.

On Sunday, there’s a potential for scattered snow showers in the afternoon or evening, but it’s more likely to be a rain-snow mix, Kovacik said.

Seattle drivers should be careful of slick road conditions and black ice as any melted snow could refreeze with lower temperatures around freezing.

“After this morning, you’re not really looking at winter weather impacts, really,” she said.