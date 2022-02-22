Most of the snow the Puget Sound region will see this week has already fallen, but record-breaking cold temperatures are possible in some areas Tuesday evening and overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will remain in the 30s on Tuesday, with highs of 38 or 39 degrees, meteorologist Maddie Kristell said. Some areas throughout the region are still seeing flurries, but those are expected to taper off Tuesday morning.

Overnight and into Wednesday, temperatures in Seattle are forecast to drop to the low 20s, and Tacoma and Olympia could sink to the upper teens. This is where we could see some record-breaking temps — the daily temperature record for Feb. 22 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is 24 degrees, set in 2018. The forecast low Tuesday is 21.

For commuters, black ice is possible on roads and other surfaces. Drivers should exercise caution, especially on bridges and overpasses.