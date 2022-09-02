A reprieve from the heat is right around the corner, Seattle.

After the third-warmest August on record, cooler temperatures are on their way for the Seattle area, National Weather Service meteorologist Dana Felton said Friday morning.

While Friday is expected to reach highs in the 80s, it’ll likely be the warmest day in the next week, Felton said. For Saturday through at least Wednesday, highs are estimated to land in the mid- to upper 70s.

By Thursday, temperatures should drop even more, to a high of about 72 degrees, he said.

“It’s actually going to be close to normal for this time of year,” he said.

At noon today, Seattle is running 16 degrees cooler than the same time yesterday….that's a rather significant fall for the first day of meteorological ..um… fall. 🍃🍂 #wawx pic.twitter.com/Vkv7WEFN2w — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 1, 2022

This weekend, the Puget Sound region will likely see some cloudy mornings, though skies should clear up later in the day. A weak system with light showers is also expected late Sunday into Monday morning, Felton said.

“After that, it looks like clouds will thin out again on Labor Day,” he said.

Cooler weather started rolling in Thursday, the first day of meteorological fall, with the temperature at noon about 16 degrees cooler than the same time Wednesday, NWS reported.

Before that, Seattle for the first time recorded back-to-back months (July and August) when the average high temperature was 80 degrees or higher. In addition, the mean temperature for those two months was about 69.6 degrees — the third-warmest on record.

Warmest day in the next 7 today then it's the return of the 70s Saturday thru Thursday. Last time Seattle had 6 days in a row with highs less than 80°, July 5th-10th. Current streak of days with highs 70°+ in Seattle at 46 days, 6th longest. Record 72 days 6/29-9/8/2017. #wawx pic.twitter.com/t5gq9X9qFV — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 2, 2022

In a tweet this week, NWS noted nine of the top 10 warmest July/August periods have occurred in the past 10 years. That means the seasonal change will likely come as a relief to many Seattleites, Felton said.

“The last time we had five days in a row below 80 was a couple months ago” in early July, he said. “Phew. Seattle’s not designed for taking hot weather.”