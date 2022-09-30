Don’t tell your boss, but if there was ever a day to play hooky, create a DIY three-day weekend and soak up the last rays of summer, this Monday could be it.

High temperatures in the Puget Sound region are expected to be at or near 80 degrees Saturday, Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

Has Seattle ever recorded consecutive high temperatures of 80°+ in October?



No.



But there's a chance we'll attempt it between Saturday and Monday.#wawx pic.twitter.com/y4FWsh78oe — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 29, 2022

Sunday will be the warmest, with a high of 80 degrees expected at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Saturday and Monday are forecast to hit 78 and 79 respectively, said weather service meteorologist Gary Schneider.

“It will be very nice weather except for the fires we still have,” he said. “It won’t be helping them much.”

The conditions that are expected to bring the warmest start to October in three decades — easterly winds and a high-pressure ridge — do not meet the conditions for a red flag fire warning, Schneider said.

However, the Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks fires — which both escalated this month during a red flag warning — are still burning. Even if the warm weather and low humidity don’t significantly impact fire growth, the offshore flow could bring more smoke to the Seattle area, Schneider said.

With a high of 70° @flySEA this is the 23rd day this month with a high 70°+. Only Septembers with more 1967 (25), 1998 & 1957 (24).



The monthly average high temperature for Seattle is 74.7°, 4th warmest Sept. & warmest in the last 33 years. More warm weather next 7 days. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 30, 2022

Temperatures are expected to begin cooling very slightly Tuesday, with highs gradually dropping through the week, he said.

But there’s no big cooldown or rain in the forecast for the next 10 days.

While this may not be the last stretch of near 80-degree days, he said, the odds for it grow smaller with each passing day.

The latest Seattle has ever seen an 80-degree day was Oct. 14, 1961. The second-latest was Oct. 11, 1991, Schneider said.