After a short break from the rain, a weak trough is predicted to move through the Seattle region on Thursday, bringing light rain to the lowlands and a few inches of snow to the mountains and passes.

But a bigger and more unsettled system is right behind it. That one, expected Friday night into Saturday, is forecast to bring strong winds and drenching rain to the lowlands and loads of snow to the mountains and passes.

A weak trough will move through today with a few more inches of snow for the passes.



A weak trough will move through today with a few more inches of snow for the passes.



Then our attention turns toward the next system for Fri night & Saturday. This is expected to produce 18-30" of snow in the mountains, a drenching rain for the lowlands, and strong winds. #wawx pic.twitter.com/yc2t3KzytX — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 9, 2021

The National Weather Service of Seattle said snow is expected in feet, not inches, so plan accordingly.

Chains are required for anyone traveling over the passes, except for those in four- or all-wheel drive vehicles, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

So, how much snow are we talking between Friday and Saturday night? Feet. Plan accordingly if you need to get over the passes this weekend. #wawx pic.twitter.com/ZV3VIGDEke — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 9, 2021

A section of Snoqualmie Pass had to be closed on Wednesday afternoon to clear the multiple vehicles that had spun out because they didn’t have chains, according to WSDOT. It was then closed again to allow crews to break up snow and ice.

“The culprits are semitrucks not chaining up and those driving too fast because they have a false sense of security,” WSDOT said on Twitter.

A winter weather advisory, in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday, was issued by the National Weather Service for areas above 2,000 feet in the Cascade mountains in King and Snohomish counties.