Before more comfortable temperatures arrive for the long weekend, the Seattle area is in for another round of potentially record-breaking hot weather, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

A heat advisory is in effect for parts of the Puget Sound area from noon Tuesday through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The high is expected to be near 90 in Seattle but could reach 93 or 94 in North Bend, Olympia and Chehalis, the weather service said on Twitter.

The last time it was this hot on Aug. 30 at Sea-Tac Airport was in 1987, the weather service said.

Another round of late summer warmth is headed this way this week. Tuesday/Wednesday look to be the warmest days…with mid 80s to lower 90s around much of Puget Sound. Here are the expected temperature ranges around the region as well as some tips for staying cool.

By Thursday, temperatures will start to cool down into the low 80s and are expected to be in the sweet spot of sunny, clear and in the 70s for the holiday weekend, according to the weather service.