Seattleites wishing for some dry and warm weather: Get ready to make the most of Tuesday.

Though there could be some fog in the morning and clouds in the afternoon, most of Tuesday will be sunny, dry and warm with a forecast high of 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle. Woohoo!

On Monday and Wednesday, there could be some scattered, spotty or isolated showers, but both days are also looking pretty good for sun lovers, according to Carly Kovacik, a meteorologist with NWS Seattle.

The two days are predicted to see highs around 69 degrees, she said, and on both days “you have a higher chance of staying dry than being wet,” she said.

But our rain-loving friends needn’t worry.

Another atmospheric river like the one that dumped more than a half-inch of rain in Seattle over the weekend is on the way, Kovacik said.

The river of rain could hit Thursday into Friday with moderate to occasionally heavy rain, she said.

By the weekend, we should be back to what seems to be this spring’s routine: unsettled weather and scattered showers.