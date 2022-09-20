Smoke blown into the Seattle area from the Bolt Creek fire will probably be here until Thursday.
That’s a big bummer. One, because it keeps people sensitive to smoke stuck inside. And two, because forecasts earlier this week got our hopes up for a couple of those blue-skied, 70-degree, perfect September days.
The same easterly wind that brought smoke from the Bolt Creek fire into Snohomish and King counties also blew smoke from the Goat Rocks fire into the South Sound.
By Monday afternoon, air quality in much of the region had dropped to moderate, to unhealthy for people with smoke sensitivities, or to unhealthy, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.
On Tuesday morning, air quality was listed as good for many parts of the region, but that was expected to change through the day, according to the National Weather Service, in Seattle.
We could see the same pattern on Wednesday as well, according to weather service meteorologist Kayla Mazurkiewicz.
The Bolt Creek fire continued to burn on 10,095 acres and was listed as 90% contained on Tuesday morning. Goat Rocks fire grew slightly on Monday and was burning on 3,338 acres. It is listed as zero percent contained.
