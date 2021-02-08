That good old Fraser River Valley wind from Canada is doing its icy thing this week, knocking temperatures down into the 20s in the Puget Sound region and giving us a good chance for some snow that sticks around later this week.

Snow fell Monday morning in some parts of Western Washington. It came from the convergence zone and is localized, said Mary Butwin of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Light snow overnight in the Redmond Ridge area! Convergence Zone activity is lingering around areas of King/Snohomish County this morning. Let us know what you're seeing out there! #WAwx https://t.co/hp2x1qddQo — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 8, 2021

She said there may be more scattered lowland snow Tuesday into Wednesday but there’s a shot of more widespread snow Thursday.

But it’s too soon whether we will get widespread, heavy snow, she said.

“One model is saying we are going to get a lot of snow, the other nothing,” she said.

The coldest day, she said, is expected to be Thursday or Friday, with temperatures in the low to mid-20s.

8AM Radar | Convergence activity continuing across areas of King/Snohomish County this morning. Light rain, rain/snow, or snow is possible. Let us know what you’re seeing out there! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/WBa8h1pWmi — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 8, 2021

Seattle officials said they are prepared to activate hundreds of emergency shelter beds across the city for people who are homeless in response to a snowstorm or cold weather event — defined as snowfall more than an inch deep or forecast temperatures of 25 degrees or below for multiple days. The NWS forecast for the Seattle area calls for a low in the mid-20s on Wednesday night, with temperatures in the 20s continuing for the next three nights.

Seattle emergency-management officials are “monitoring the weather forecast and conditions, and assessing that against our existing emergency plans,” including options for emergency sheltering, said Kate Hutton, a spokesperson for the city’s Office of Emergency Management.



Seattle Times reporter Daniel Gilbert contributed to this report.