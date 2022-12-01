As wintry weather continues, here’s what we know about school closures and delayed starts Thursday in the Seattle area:

Wedgwood Elementary School is closed due to a power outage, Seattle Public Schools said on its website. All other schools in the district are running on a standard schedule.

Schools in the Lake Washington School District will start 2 hours late, according to a notification on the district website. There will be no preschool services or morning extended day care. Pull-out Quest and before school music are canceled. There will be no out-of-district transportation and buses are on snow routes.

The Kent School District will also have a 2-hour delay for all schools and offices, including the Administration Center, the district said online. Preschool classes, both A.M. and P.M., are canceled. All out-of-district transportation is canceled and buses are operating on snow/limited service routes.

Northshore School District is operating with a 2-hour late start and will be using snow bus routes, the district said.

All Federal Way Public Schools will also have a 2-hour late start, according to the district. Buses are running on limited routes.

Brier Elementary and Chase Lake Elementary are closed due to power outages. Alderwood Early Childhood Center is closed due to road conditions at the school, according to the Edmonds School District. All other schools in the district will start 2 hours late. There will be no out-of-district transportation.

Everett Public Schools will start 2 hours late and buses will follow snow routes, the district said.

All Issaquah School District schools are closed Thursday, according to the district. A delayed start was announced initially, but the district updated its announcement around 7 a.m. to say all schools will be closed.

All Bellevue School District schools are closed, the district said on its website. All district and school programs, preschool, child care, nutrition and transportation services, after-school activities and athletics are canceled.

All Highline Public Schools are on a 2-hour delay due to weather and road conditions, the district said.

All schools in the Auburn School District are closed, the district said on its website. The district initially announced a 2-hour delay, then updated to a full closure.

All schools in the Renton School District will open 2 hours late, the district said online. Out-of-district bus routes are canceled. There will be no A.M. preschool at Meadow Crest. P.M. preschool classes will run at their normal times. Full day preschool at Meadow Crest and Campbell Hill will start 2 hours late. After-school activities and athletics remain as scheduled, the district said.

Brookside Elementary School is closed due to a power outage. All other Shoreline Public Schools are operating on a 2-hour delay, the district said. Buses will run on snow routes. There will be no transportation for Shorecrest and Shorewood shared classes.

Tacoma Public Schools are closed Thursday, according to the district.

For the latest information, here’s where to check by school district:

Seattle Public Schools: https://www.seattleschools.org/

Lake Washington School District: https://www.lwsd.org/

Kent School District: https://www.kent.k12.wa.us/

Northshore School District: https://www.nsd.org/

Federal Way Public Schools: https://www.fwps.org/

Edmonds School District: https://www.edmonds.wednet.edu/

Everett Public Schools: https://www.everettsd.org/

Issaquah School District: https://www.isd411.org/

Bellevue School District: https://bsd405.org/

Highline Public Schools: https://www.highlineschools.org/

Auburn School District: https://www.auburn.wednet.edu/

Renton School District: https://www.rentonschools.us/

Shoreline Public Schools: https://www.shorelineschools.org/