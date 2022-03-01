The first day of meteorological spring is here, bringing the Seattle area a showery mop-up of Monday’s record rainfall. The National Weather Service is calling it an “appropriate start” to the season.

Still raining! But not as much as yesterday! There are still warnings for many W WA rivers today. And there is still the threat of landslides due to the very saturated soils.



Weather will remain unsettled for the next few days. Appropriate start to meteorological spring. #wawx pic.twitter.com/vykQ7xTXf8 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 1, 2022

Meteorologists and climatologists use meteorological seasons, which are based on annual temperature cycles and thus are more weather accurate. Meteorological spring starts March 1, while astronomical spring begins around March 20.

“We can’t start off with a dry day,” Mary Butwin of the National Weather Service in Seattle said Tuesday morning. “Spring is still part of our wet season.”

Daily rainfall records were broken across Western Washington on Monday with 2.97 inches recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 3.12 inches in Olympia and 2.14 in Hoquiam, according to the weather service.

New daily rainfall records set yesterday ✏️📈:



Olympia 3.12" (1.69" 1972)

Sea-Tac 2.97" (1.46" 1972)

Hoquiam 2.14" (1.33" 1967)

NWS Seattle 1.65" (1.21" 1972) — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 1, 2022

Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood was hit by a mudflow Monday — just weeks after a landslide destroyed a home and forced 40 people in the area to evacuate.

In Seattle, all lanes of Rainier Avenue South are blocked from 57th Avenue South to Cornell Avenue South due to landslides. In Renton, a landslide between Houser Way North and Burnette Avenue North has blocked all lanes of Lake Washington Boulevard. On Highway 164 near Enumclaw, eastbound and westbound traffic is alternating from 212th Street to 228th Street due to water over the roadway.

Amtrak service was halted to and from Portland on Tuesday morning.

Rain will continue Tuesday, but unlike the deluge on Monday, is expected to be showery, stopping and starting across the region all day, Butwin said.

Some rivers will continue to rise Tuesday, she said.