The Puget Sound region is in for a cold, snowy weekend — which means a white Christmas in the Seattle area is nearly certain.
A modified Arctic front, which has been building over Canada, is expected to spill south and hit Friday night or Saturday, said Mike McFarland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. The Arctic front is expected to bring the coldest temperatures of the season, and Seattle’s first white Christmas since 2017.
The weather service defines a white Christmas as an inch or more of snow on the ground on Dec. 25.
“Several inches in Seattle is a pretty good bet,” he said. “It’s going to be hard to get out of this pattern without snow,” he said.
Over the weekend, the snow level will come down as will temperatures with a “good hard freeze” and highs in the 20s expected by Tuesday, McFarland said.
“If we’re getting snow, it might as well be on Christmas break in the darkest part of the year,” he said. “Why not?”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.