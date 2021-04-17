It seemed like summer came early to the Seattle area Saturday, with temperatures hitting 80 degrees for the first time this year.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit the mark shortly after 5 p.m., making Saturday the sixth earliest recorded 80-degree day, as Seattle Weather Blog first noted and the National Weather Service confirmed.

The warm weather brought warnings commonly heard later in the year, as officials reminded people to wear personal flotation devices if going in the water and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources issued burn restrictions in parts of the state.

It’s officially 80 degrees in #Seattle—for the first time this year!



While Puget Sound-area residents were able to break out shorts and tank tops to enjoy the heat, meteorologist Mary Butwin warned that typical spring weather is ahead.

“We’re going to cool down, so don’t expect a continuation of 80 degrees,” said Butwin, with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “We might see showers toward the end of next week, but it’s going to be those light rain showers that we so love here.”

Sunday is forecast to be in the high 70s, with temperatures gradually cooling over the next week. Highs around 70 are expected early next week, with temperatures expected to dip closer to 60, with a chance of rain by the end of the week.