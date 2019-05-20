This is one of those weeks, weather-wise in Seattle, where it looks like anything could happen.

After an unexpectedly sunny and dry Sunday, Monday is predicted to bring increasing showers throughout the Puget Sound during the day that could persist through Tuesday, according to Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

On Wednesday, we could begin to dry out and get increasingly warm through much of the rest of the week.

Some weather forecasting models indicate that there could be light showers on Friday and Saturday, Borth said, but there’s also a prediction that the temperature on Sunday could climb into the high 70s, she said.

“It’s the main forecasting challenge, right now. Some models look like we’re trending drier and others show there could be a low that comes down on Friday.”

So really, we’ll have to wait and see what we get for the long Memorial Day weekend, she said.