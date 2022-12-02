Get ready for more flurries and an icy and cold weekend.

Seattle could be in this light snow, melt and refreeze pattern for the next several days, said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Scattered snow showers could bring light snow Friday morning with heavier snow possible Friday night, according to NWS. Highs will be in the 40s with freezing temperatures expected overnight.

Parts of the state including Seattle, Bellevue, Everett and Federal Way are under a winter weather advisory from 10 a.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday with potential snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, the Weather Service said.

Guy said the Seattle area could see up to an inch of snow by Saturday morning, with precipitation more likely after 6 p.m. and into the evening hours Friday. Snow could fall during the tail end of the evening commute, but it’s more likely overnight.

“The main impact with be transportation,” he said early Friday. “With any additional snowfall to what we already had and with the overnight lows as chilly as they’ve been, we’ve got a lot of black ice on the road and that’s the main thing you should be on the lookout for.”

With below freezing temperatures this morning and some moisture on roadways, black ice will be possible this morning! Also will see some lowland snow showers this morning, with minor accumulation on roadways also possible. Be careful out there! #wawx pic.twitter.com/1ekWYyYiQ9 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 2, 2022

The highest snow totals will be over the Olympic mountain area, which could see from 10 inches to more than a foot, and the Hood Canal area, which could see 8 inches. A winter storm warning will be in effect in Hood Canal and the Olympics in elevations above 1,500 feet from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

More winter weather expected today. Heavy snow likely over the Olympics and Hood Canal area (Winter Storm Warning in pink). Uncertainty increases towards Puget Sound, with a few inches of new snow possible (Winter Weather Advisory in purple). #wawx pic.twitter.com/rU5F2KKl0z — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 2, 2022

According to the National Weather Service’s early snowfall total reports, North Bend saw 7 inches of snow through 7 a.m. Thursday, Auburn saw 3.5 inches, Federal Way saw 2.4 inches and Renton saw 1.5 inches.

Thursday was the coldest Dec. 1 on record in Seattle in 37 years with a high of 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

High at Bellingham of 29° tied the record low high temperature for the day ( last occurred in 1985 ). High of 37° in Seattle was the coldest December 1st in 37 years ( 28° in 1985 ). #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 2, 2022

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be drier with highs in the 40s, but overnight lows below freezing could allow ice to stick around, Guy said.