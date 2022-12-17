Bundle up, turn on your sun lamps, and get prepared for some possibly slick roads, because the weekend is starting off cold and overcast in the Seattle area, and snow is possible in the hours ahead.

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued winter weather advisories for west Whatcom County and the Cascades of Snohomish and King counties for a snow-speckled cold front that will push south through Sunday night.

Travel across Snoqualmie and Stevens passes could range from tricky to treacherous, as forecasters note the potential for freezing rain.

Highs of around 40 are expected Saturday, cooling to the low to mid-30s overnight into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Low temperatures in the South Sound region are expected to be around freezing, with colder temperatures – possibly in the 20s – near Bellingham.

Rain is expected all around late Saturday afternoon. Then the blast of colder air is expected to head in, with snow or a wintry mix in high-elevation areas, said Dev McMillian, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, and that will continue into early Sunday.

“There could be snow up towards Snohomish, Skagit, or even Whatcom throughout the evening,” McMillian said.

In fact, Whatcom could get the heaviest snow Sunday, perhaps 1 to 3 inches, according to the mid-morning Saturday forecast.

Parts of the region will also see some “reasonably breezy conditions,” with gusts between 10 to 20 miles per hour near the San Juan Islands and Whatcom County expected Sunday morning.

For the week ahead, predictions get murkier, of course. As the National Weather Service put it in its mid-Saturday morning update, “much is to be refined” after a dry Monday lull.

Snow is being talked about for Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecasting models, and it’s early yet, show at least an inch for Seattle and more for the SeaTac area, if precipitation between Sunday and Wednesday is considered.

For now, gloom.