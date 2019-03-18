This week will start out with clear skies, more record-breaking temperatures and a super full moon, so it could be a stellar week for sky-gazing evenings in the Puget Sound region.

The stretch of warm days that started at the end of last week and broke records over the weekend is slated to continue through the workweek, according to Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Record highs were set on Sunday across Western Washington with 69 degrees in Quillayute, breaking the previous record of 66 in 1988; 71 degrees in Hoquiam, breaking its record of 65 in 1956; and 63 degrees in Bellingham, where the previous record of 62 degrees was set in 1995, according to the weather service.

Borth said the high-pressure ridge over the region means we’re likely to have warm temperatures and sunny skies through Tuesday, when more warm-weather records could be set.

Temperatures will start to cool down Wednesday and continue the downward trajectory Thursday and Friday, though it’s expected to remain sunny and clear.

There’s a chance of rain on the weekend, Borth said.

Wednesday, March 20, is the first official day of spring. It will be the first time in nearly 40 years that the full moon has coincided so closely with the vernal equinox, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The moon, this year’s third and final supermoon, may appear bigger and brighter than usual because it’s at its closest point to the Earth during its 28-day elliptical orbit around our planet.

This year’s 3rd and final #supermoon is set to coincide with the spring equinox on Wednesday, March 20.https://t.co/IV6o5os4mz — BreakinNewz (@BreakinNewz01) March 18, 2019

This one was dubbed the “full worm moon” by some Native American tribes, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, because it coincides with the appearance of earthworms, birds and the beginning of spring.