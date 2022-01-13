A little fog and a few showers may be in the Seattle area on Thursday, but they won’t be long-lasting. By afternoon, we might even get a peek at the sun.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry, with periods of sunshine possible between clouds, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

Thursday will be warmer than usual with a predicted high of 53 degrees. A slight cooling to 48- to 50-degree temperatures is expected Friday through Sunday, said meteorologist Matthew Cullen.

“We could have some rain later in the weekend in the north, but it looks like sun and clouds in the forecast,” he said.