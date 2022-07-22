This doesn’t feel like the scorching heat meteorologists predicted was on its way.

What’s up?

The direction of the wind changed slightly overnight, bringing in stratus clouds from off the coast and creating a layer of cool marine air above the Puget Sound region, according to Mike McFarland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

That means Friday and Saturday may be a bit cooler than originally expected, with anticipated highs of 73 and 76, respectively.

At least for now, the Pacific AC ™️ has been switched back on. Coastal low clouds are showing signs of expanding back inland this evening and gusty SW winds at Shelton herald cooler and cloudier conditions for the lowlands tomorrow. Best to prepare for heat next week now. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 22, 2022

But it’s still going to start warming up into the 80s on Sunday, and by Tuesday, Western Washington will see temperatures in the 90s, McFarland said.

Related How heat pumps can keep you cool

Daytime highs are expected to range from 90 to 95 degrees for four or five days, likely Tuesday through Friday, he said.

“It’s going to be pretty hot for several days, maybe all week long,” he said, “but it’s not going to be like that crazy heat we had last year.”

Advertising

In June 2021, Seattle broke its all-time heat record when temperatures reached 108 degrees. In other parts of the Pacific Northwest, some unofficial readings showed temperatures hitting 125 degrees, McFarland said.

“Last year was traumatic,” he said.

The coming heat wave will be “more like a typical Seattle heat wave,” he said. Even during record-breaking hot spells, Seattle has never had more than five days in a row with temperatures above 90, he said.

Next week, people could experience markedly different temperatures depending on whether they are in an area with more concrete or a shady area near water.

With hot weather on the way, we want to hear how you plan to stay cool. Share your tips in the form below.