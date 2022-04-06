Are you ready for it? Thursday could be the warmest day of the year so far for the Seattle area.

The high forecast for Seattle on Thursday is 68 degrees, offering an early taste of summer temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

However, that sun break won’t last long as temperatures drop over the weekend and the possibility of snowflakes is threatened — in April.

On Thursday, temperatures will likely top 70 in Bellevue, Issaquah and possibly Seattle, depending on whether clouds will clear, said meteorologist Kirby Cook.

The warm weather is thanks to winds from the Cascades, warming as they move eastward, lose elevation and enter a lower pressure zone, he said.

The weekend will see a typical April mix of cloudy precipitation and a forecasted low of 36 degrees on Saturday night in Seattle, Cook said. On Saturday night, the snow level is expected to reach 400 feet, which means precipitation could turn into snow on certain hilltops and in North Bend, he said.

“We could also see a few spots that see a few snowflakes here and there,” he said. “I wouldn’t expect any kind of accumulation.”

Regardless, the warm sunshine followed by rain and possible snow will be a shift from Monday’s thunderstorms and high winds.

“This week is a good advertisement for how diverse the weather can be here in the Pacific Northwest,” Cook said.

The warmest days of 2022 have been March 22 and 27, when the high was 63 degrees, according to NWS.