Our old friend, the cool marine layer, is back in town for the weekend, bringing gray skies, the convergence zone and a little light rain to the Puget Sound region.

The precipitation, likely to be only 0.1 inch at best and only a bit more than a drizzle, won’t bring relief to sun-dried gardens, according to Carly Kovacik with the National Weather Service of Seattle.

But it will be evidence of the marine layer that blew in from the west very early Friday and is expected to stick around through most of the weekend.

The convergence zone, which brings the best chance for precipitation, is expected to set up somewhere along the line between King and Snohomish counties, Kovacik said.

That’s where the highest chance for light rain will be, she said, but scattered light showers are possible throughout the Puget Sound region late Friday through midday on Saturday.

It will dry out by Saturday afternoon, but continued onshore flow will keep things cool through the weekend with a predicted high of 70 degrees on Saturday and a high of 74 on Sunday, according to Kovacik.

Sunday will be less gray, though, with only scattered cloud cover expected.

That cloud cover will begin to clear out Sunday evening and we will then start what has become our almost routine march toward higher temperatures midweek, according to Kovacik.

Hello, old friend.



Yes, it seems that the convergence zone will pay us a visit around Puget Sound later this evening and overnight. #wawx pic.twitter.com/E9tYkWbk9y — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 26, 2022

On Monday, we will see temperatures rise to near 80 degrees. On Tuesday and Wednesday, we could see highs brush right up against 90 degrees, again, very similar to this week.

That’s likely to be followed by another cooldown on Thursday when we head back down to 80, Kovacik said.

Highs in the 80s and 90s are historically rare in Seattle as September approaches, she said, “but we keep getting a ridge of high pressure that builds up every couple of days.”