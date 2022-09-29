Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you.

With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

High temperatures across the area could break records Sunday, the weather service said.

The temporary respite from summer weather ends tomorrow.



This could be Seattle's warmest beginning to October in almost 30 years. High temperature records at several locations will be under threat on Sunday.



Guess I'll need 🩳 and 🕶️for my son's ⚽️ match this weekend.#wawx pic.twitter.com/Sf0Sr0DofD — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 28, 2022

Just like all of our hot-weather streaks this summer, this one is caused by a ridge of high pressure building over Western Washington, according to meteorologist Carly Kovacik.

That causes air to sink, and as it sinks it compresses and gets warmer, she said.

Add to that a light offshore flow of air and this is what you get, she said.

No word on when it will cool down or if this will be the last of our unseasonably warm days, but in the meantime, don’t pack the shorts away quite yet.