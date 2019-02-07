The Seattle area could get 5 to 8 inches of snow starting Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service's latest forecast.

Stock up on groceries: The Seattle area could get 5 to 8 inches of snow starting Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast. And the wind is expected to roar back in, too.

The weather service has a winter storm watch in effect from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, with the heaviest accumulations overnight.

Wintry winds from the Fraser River Valley in Canada are expected to blow into the Puget Sound region around 20 to 35 mph. The Bellingham area could see wind speeds up to 60 mph.

But “there remains some uncertainty in the details,” the weather service’s advisory notes.

The snowfall may stick around, with below-freezing temperatures expected Sunday, according to a weather-service tweet.