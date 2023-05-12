With Seattle-area temperatures expected to reach into the 80s (and maybe even 90s), the King County Regional Homelessness Authority moved to activate severe weather response protocols from Saturday through Monday.

Several cooling and day centers will be open across the county. While King County Metro is not waiving fees, operators have been directed to provide rides to customers seeking respite from the heat, including those who would like a ride to a cooling center.

The mild climate in the region makes people more sensitive to heat, causing a spike in reported serious health problems including heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure, the regional authority said in a severe weather alert.

Below are some day centers serving as cooling centers in Seattle and other areas of King County.

Seattle day centers

East King County cooling centers

South King County day centers

Federal Way Day Center: 33505 13th Place S. #D; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

Kent Community Engagement Center: 1225 W. Smith St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Friday

Auburn Food Bank, Ray of Hope Shelter: 2806 Auburn Way North 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 2 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday

South King County cooling centers

Burien Community Center: 14700 Sixth Ave SW, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; Building closed daily from 2 to 3 p.m.

SeaTac Community Center: 13735 24th Ave S. SeaTac, , 8:30 am to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Federal Way Community Center: 876 S. 333rd St., 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Renton Community Center: 1715 SE Maple Valley Hwy, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Kent Community Center: 525 Fourth Ave. N, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

Libraries

Most libraries within the King County and Seattle Public Library systems should be open and can be used as cooling spaces, the regional authority said.

Other local libraries serving as cooling centers include:

Day center for families with children

Catholic Community Services – New Bethlehem Day Center: 11920 NE 80th St Suite 100, Kirkland, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday

Day center for women or women with children

Elizabeth Gregory Home: 1604 N.E. 50th St., 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday; women only

Mary’s Place Day Center: 1830 Ninth Ave., 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; women or women with children only

The Sophia Way – Sophia’s Place: 3032 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Sunday

Day center for men

Congregations for the Homeless: Day Center Lincoln Center; 515B 116th Ave N.E. Suite 174 Bellevue, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Youth Centers

Youthcare’s Orion Center: 1828 Yale Ave., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; Closed Wednesdays from 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; ages 12 to 24

University District Youth Center: 4516 15th Ave. NE, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m to 1 p.m. Wednesday; ages 12 to 24

New Horizons Ministries: 2709 3rd Ave., 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; ages 13 to 25

Friends of Youth: 16101 N.E. 87th St. Suite 110, Redmond; youth and young adults

Urban rest stops