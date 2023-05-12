With Seattle-area temperatures expected to reach into the 80s (and maybe even 90s), the King County Regional Homelessness Authority moved to activate severe weather response protocols from Saturday through Monday.
Several cooling and day centers will be open across the county. While King County Metro is not waiving fees, operators have been directed to provide rides to customers seeking respite from the heat, including those who would like a ride to a cooling center.
The mild climate in the region makes people more sensitive to heat, causing a spike in reported serious health problems including heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure, the regional authority said in a severe weather alert.
Below are some day centers serving as cooling centers in Seattle and other areas of King County.
Seattle day centers
- The Salvation Army: Jefferson Day Center: Fourth & Jefferson, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
- Seattle Indian Center Day Center: 624 S. Dearborn St., 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Compass Day Center: 77 S. Washington St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Immanuel Community Services: 1215 Thomas St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Chief Seattle Club Day Center; 410 Second Avenue Extension S., 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Aurora Commons: 8914 Aurora Ave. N., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Bread of Life Mission: 97 South Main St., 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Immanuel Lutheran: 1215 Thomas St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Street Youth Ministries: 4540 15th Avenue N.E., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Tuesday; 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday,
East King County cooling centers
- South Bellevue Community Center: 14509 S.E. Newport Way, Bellevue, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
- Crossroads Community Center: 16000 N.E. 10th St., Bellevue, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- North Bellevue Community Center: 4063 148th Ave. N.E., Bellevue, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday
- Redmond Community Center at Marymoor Village: 6505 176th Ave N.E., Redmond, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
- Issaquah Senior Center: 75 N.E. Creek Way, Issaquah, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
- North Kirkland Community Center: 12421 103rd Ave. N.E., Kirkland, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Peter Kirk Community Center: 352 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Sammamish City Hall: 801 228th Ave S.E., Sammamish, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Sammamish YMCA: 831 228th Ave S.E., Sammamish, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Sammamish Library: 825 228th Ave S.E., Sammamish, 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday
South King County day centers
- Federal Way Day Center: 33505 13th Place S. #D; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Kent Community Engagement Center: 1225 W. Smith St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Friday
- Auburn Food Bank, Ray of Hope Shelter: 2806 Auburn Way North 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 2 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday
South King County cooling centers
- Burien Community Center: 14700 Sixth Ave SW, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; Building closed daily from 2 to 3 p.m.
- SeaTac Community Center: 13735 24th Ave S. SeaTac, , 8:30 am to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
- Federal Way Community Center: 876 S. 333rd St., 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Renton Community Center: 1715 SE Maple Valley Hwy, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
- Kent Community Center: 525 Fourth Ave. N, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday
Libraries
Most libraries within the King County and Seattle Public Library systems should be open and can be used as cooling spaces, the regional authority said.
- Central Library: 1000 Fourth Ave., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Ballard Branch: 5614 22nd Ave. N.W., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday through Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday trough Thursday
- Beacon Hill Branch: 2821 Beacon Ave. S., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday through Sunday; 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- Broadview Branch: 12755 Greenwood Ave. N., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, and Friday through Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
- Capitol Hill Branch: 425 Harvard Ave. E., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday through Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
- Columbia Branch: 4721 Rainier Ave. S., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday through Sunday; 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
- Delridge Branch: 5423 Delridge Way S.W., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday through Sunday; 12 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
- Douglass-Truth Branch: 2300 E. Yesler Way, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday through Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
- Fremont Branch: 731 N. 35th St., 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
- Greenwood Branch: 8016 Greenwood Ave. N., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday through Sunday
- High Point Branch: 3411 S.W. Raymond St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday through Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday
- International District/Chinatown Branch: 713 Eighth Ave. S., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday through Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday
- Lake City Branch: 12501 28th Ave. N.E., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday through Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday
- Madrona-Sally Goldmark Branch: 1134 33rd Ave.,12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
- Magnolia Branch: 2801 34th Ave. W., 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Sunday
- Montlake Branch: 2401 24th Ave. E., 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
- NewHolly Branch: 7058 32nd Ave. S., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday through Sunday; 12 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
- Northgate Branch: 10548 Fifth Ave. N.E., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday through Sunday; 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- Queen Anne Branch: 400 W. Garfield St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday through Sunday; 12 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
- Rainier Beach Branch: 9125 Rainier Ave. S., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday through Sunday; 12 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
- South Park Branch: 8604 Eighth Ave. S., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday through Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
- Southwest Branch: 9010 35th Ave. SW: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday through Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
- University Branch: 5009 Roosevelt Way NE; 12 t 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
- Wallingford Branch: 1501 N. 45th St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday through Sunday; 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- West Seattle Branch: 2306 42nd Ave. SW; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday through Sunday; 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
Other local libraries serving as cooling centers include:
- Bothell Library: 18215 98th Ave. N.E., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday and Friday; 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Brier Library: 23303 Brier Road: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Darrington Library: 1005 Cascade St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday
- Everett Public Library Main Branch: 2702 Hoyt Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- Granite Falls Library: 815 E. Galena St., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Lake Stevens Library: 2211 Grade Road, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Lakewood/Smokey Point Library: 3411 169th Place N.E., Suites ABC, Arlington, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Saturday
- Evergreen Branch: 9512 Evergreen Way, Everett, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
- Lynnwood Library: 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Mariner Library in Everett: 520 128th St. S.W., Suites A9 & A10, Everett, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Marysville Library: 6120 Grove St., Marysville, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Monroe Library: 1070 Village Way, Monroe, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Mountlake Terrace Library: 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Mukilteo Library: 4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Sultan Library: 319 Main St., Sultan, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
- Snohomish Library: 311 Maple Ave., Snohomish, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Stanwood Library: 9701 271st St. N.W., Stanwood, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Day center for families with children
- Catholic Community Services – New Bethlehem Day Center: 11920 NE 80th St Suite 100, Kirkland, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday
Day center for women or women with children
- Elizabeth Gregory Home: 1604 N.E. 50th St., 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday; women only
- Mary’s Place Day Center: 1830 Ninth Ave., 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; women or women with children only
- The Sophia Way – Sophia’s Place: 3032 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Sunday
Day center for men
- Congregations for the Homeless: Day Center Lincoln Center; 515B 116th Ave N.E. Suite 174 Bellevue, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Youth Centers
- Youthcare’s Orion Center: 1828 Yale Ave., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; Closed Wednesdays from 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; ages 12 to 24
- University District Youth Center: 4516 15th Ave. NE, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m to 1 p.m. Wednesday; ages 12 to 24
- New Horizons Ministries: 2709 3rd Ave., 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; ages 13 to 25
- Friends of Youth: 16101 N.E. 87th St. Suite 110, Redmond; youth and young adults
Urban rest stops
- Ballard: 2014-B NW 57th St., 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Downtown: 1924 Ninth Avenue, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
