Miss the rain? Statistically, it won’t be back anytime soon.

The next four weeks are normally the driest time of the year in Seattle, according to the National Weather Service.

July 29 marks the city’s historical driest day, the weather service added, as measurable rain has fallen only 5% of the time.

The last day it rained in Seattle was June 27, but dry spells this time of year are normal, said Jacob DeFlitch, a weather service meteorologist in Seattle.

“This is a dry season, so we can often see a couple of weeks of dry weather in a row,” DeFlitch said, adding that it isn’t unusual for a month to pass without rain.

Once we get into the 40-day period without rain — which would arrive at the beginning of August — “that’s when it becomes more and more unusual,” he said.

Advertising

The record for Seattle’s longest dry spell is 55 days, set in 2017, DeFlitch said.

High temperatures throughout the Seattle area will bounce around the 80s through Saturday. But while it may be warm in the coming driest days of the year, Western Washington is expected to buck a national warming trend arriving at the end of July.

While it may be warm today and tomorrow – Western Washington looks to buck a nationwide trend for late this month! #wawx pic.twitter.com/XpwzYvzojd — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 19, 2023

The northwest corner of the country (as well as southern Alaska) may escape the above-normal temperatures expected through the U.S. on July 24-28, according to an outlook shared by the weather service.

High pressure is expected to build above much of the nation, nudging temperatures up, while a weak weather system moves in north of Washington, DeFlitch said.

“That will actually help us keep some clouds around as well as keep temperatures a little bit more feasible compared to pretty much everywhere else in the United States,” DeFlitch said.

The northwest corner of Washington may even have below-normal temperatures at the end of the month, right before Seattle’s driest day of the year.