Whether this is your first season of driving in Seattle rain or your 77th, remember that collisions are most common on Western Washington roads during the first rain after a long dry spell, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Today fits that bill.

The region’s wet season is starting, with up to 2 inches of rain expected in the Seattle area between Friday and Monday morning. The first fall rain brings to the road’s surface a whole summer’s worth of leaked oils and fluids, making the road slick and traction elusive.

A vigorous frontal system was beginning to move ashore early this morning and just before 2am the rain began at Quillayute Airport. pic.twitter.com/r2z7Wc83XJ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 17, 2021

That can make it appear “that people forget how to drive in the rain,” Trooper Rick Johnson has said about the perennial question: Why does it seems like Seattleites are terrible at driving in the rain?

It’s not uncommon, he said, to have traffic collisions and catastrophes throughout the region when the rainy season first returns.

But some longtime observers of Seattle drivers say the rain isn’t the only problem.

Slippery roads, big puddles and splashing rain just take away the slim margin of error that keeps every day from being a continuous crash course, Joe Giammona, chief executive officer of The Driver Training Group and chairman of Global Driving Solutions, has said.

“We’re bad drivers in general, and in the rain, things get a lot worse quicker,” he said.

Oil and other substances collect on roadways from passing vehicles. The first few rain storms after that dry spell can cause roads to be slick, so be prepared. pic.twitter.com/pwlmjdBU3m — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) September 17, 2021

Bearing all that in mind, here are some tips from the Washington State Department of Transportation: