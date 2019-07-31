The thunder boats are coming, and so is some decent weather for Seafair.

Seattle’s celebration of the waters that define the region and its maritime heritage will be graced with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s this weekend — but not before some good old Pacific Northwest rain induces some worry among festivalgoers.

Clouds will push into the Puget Sound region late Thursday, bringing rain that should let up by Friday evening. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

The rain shouldn’t worry boaters and hydroplane spectators, said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“It’s a one-day little blip on the radar,” he said. “When you wake up Friday, don’t be worried. It isn’t going to linger for a long time.”

After Friday’s rain, the sun should shoulder past the clouds and warm Seattle up to about 80 degrees on Saturday, with temperatures pushing the mid-80s for Sunday’s hydroplane races.