It’s gonna be a hot, sunny Seafair Sunday with a high that could creep right up near 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle. Monday and Tuesday will be up there temperature-wise, too.

But the heat-averse need not despair just yet.

“This is not a prolonged heat wave, just two to three days.” said weather service meteorologist Dana Felton.

The offshore system that is pumping an upper-level ridge over us — which is why we will be warm for the next couple days — will creep closer, bringing an onshore flow of cool marine air to the Puget Sound region on Wednesday and Thursday, he said.

Highs those days will drop down to 80 and the mid-70s, respectively, he said.

Most woke Friday to rain, heavy in some areas and record-breaking in coastal Quillayute where in less than an hour its rainfall surpassed its previous daily rainfall record, the weather service said on Twitter. The new record of 0.81 inches more than triples the previous record of 0.23 inches.

Felton said the sky would begin to clear early Friday though there could be some scattered showers in the afternoon. He said the day, with a predicted high in the mid-to-upper 70s, is likely to feel muggy.

Saturday will likely see clouds in the morning and plenty of sunshine with a high right around 80.

Sunday will be sunny with a predicted high of 88. It’s not near the record, though, for a Seafair Sunday, which occurred on Aug. 9, 1981, when it hit 99 degrees at SeaTac International Airport, Felton said.

Felton said Monday and Tuesday are expected to be similar to Sunday: sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Felton predicted that overnight low temperatures the next few days will get down to the lower 60s, so it won’t feel as hot as it could.