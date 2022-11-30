Delays and cancellations are affecting a small percentage of flights coming into and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

On Wednesday, 22 flights arriving at or departing from Sea-Tac were canceled and 53 were delayed as of 7 a.m., according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

The delays and cancellations come after 191 flights arriving at or departing from Sea-Tac Tuesday were canceled and 624 were delayed as wintry weather blew into the Seattle area.

