Delays and cancellations are affecting a small percentage of flights coming into and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
On Wednesday, 22 flights arriving at or departing from Sea-Tac were canceled and 53 were delayed as of 7 a.m., according to flight tracking website FlightAware.
The delays and cancellations come after 191 flights arriving at or departing from Sea-Tac Tuesday were canceled and 624 were delayed as wintry weather blew into the Seattle area.
