It’s going to get hot around here. And by hot, we’re talking a whole week of sun and a potentially record-breaking 90-degree day on Monday.

A strong high-pressure ridge over the Puget Sound region will keep cooling clouds and storm systems at bay over the next week, according to meteorologist Matthew Cullen of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Sunny, dry & warm Thursday with highs in the 60s near the water & 70s inland. These temps look to continue thru Saturday, then 70s & 80s on #FathersDay with some lower 90s possible Monday!



By the way, #SummerSolstice is also Sunday. Hmmm…coincidence? 🤔 #wawx pic.twitter.com/uDGnaHEsKi — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 17, 2021

The high temperature is expected to reach 77 on Thursday and about 75 on Friday and Saturday, Cullen said. Onshore air will cool overnight temperatures into the lower 50s on those three days, he said.

But Sunday, we lose the marine influence, and with nothing to cool us off at night, the warm-up really happens, he said.

The high Monday, the first day of summer, is predicted to reach 89 degrees or even a record-breaking high of 90.

The previous daily record for June 21, logged at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, is 89 degrees, set in 1992. The typical high for the date is 72, Cullen said.

Cullen said he sees no rain in sight at the moment, and that we’re likely looking at sunny, dry weather for seven days — at least.