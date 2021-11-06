State and federal weather forecasts call for snow on Washington state passes Saturday evening, with the likeliest snow accumulation on Snoqualmie Pass, followed by Stevens Pass and Blewett Pass.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 90% chance of precipitation on Snoqualmie Pass with lows tonight around 28 degrees, and new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. On Saturday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported snow and slush already present on the roadway with mild traffic congestion.

Snow has also been falling at Stevens Pass this afternoon, with WSDOT reporting slush and ice in some places. The weather service forecasts a possible daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches, with more snow likely this evening.

Good Morning! Seeing snow in our passes (here's US 2 Stevens) so if you're headed up to one:

❄️Have good tires

❄️Have chains available

❄️Slow down

❄️Be prepared for delays

❄️Check conditions: https://t.co/Eaz8Zpw1S0

❄️Follow traction requirements pic.twitter.com/0ug4fGBx9Q — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) November 6, 2021

The roadway on Blewett Pass on U.S. Route 97 has been bare and wet, according to WSDOT, and the weather service does not expect more than half an inch of total daytime snow accumulation. Tonight, the weather service forecasts a 30% chance of snow, mainly before 8 p.m., with new snow accumulation of less than half inch possible.

On both Stevens and Snoqualmie passes, WSDOT recommends traction tires and has prohibited oversized vehicles.

For additional up-to-date weather and traffic information, check with wsdot.com/traffic/passes.