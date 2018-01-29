The National Weather Service is warning of possible flooding, landslides and slippery roads with Monday night's drenching across the region.

Washington, here comes another round of rain and snow.

A wet-weather system, captured in satellite images by the National Weather Service, will drench the region Monday night, while a chance of showers in the Seattle-area is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, as well.

Skies are clearing on the north coast as the front sags S/SE. But more showers moving inland tonight as seen on the visible satellite loop. pic.twitter.com/CBPIDWtiF4 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 30, 2018

Tuesday in the metro area could be breezy, too, with wind speeds between 21 and 23 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, according to the service’s forecast.

The rain is increasing the risk of landslides throughout the region, considering recent precipitation already moistening the soil.

On Monday evening, crews in Seattle worked to clear a mudslide near Magnolia Park, at 32nd Avenue West and West Galer Street. Also, debris and mud on Amtrak tracks forced the agency to suspend train service between Bellingham and Vancouver, B.C., until Wednesday afternoon.

“Since Saturday, landslides have already been reported in various locations in Western Washington, including near Hoodsport, near Arlington, and in North Seattle,” the service said.

A “flood watch,” which means meteorologists are monitoring particular rivers for flooding, remains in effect for portions of northwest and west-central Washington, including Snohomish County, through Tuesday afternoon.

Meteorologists are also warning of slick roads and low visibility from snow in mountainous areas.

Call 511 or check the Washington Department of Transportation’s website for the latest roadway conditions.

Out with the rain, in with the snow. A cooler air mass behind the cold front will knock snow levels down to around 2,000 feet tonight. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the west slopes of the Cascades through Tuesday morning. 3-11" with up to 17" at Mount Rainier. pic.twitter.com/pcxJ6cj2V3 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 29, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.