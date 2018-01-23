Check out the composite of satellite images taken by NASA, which set the stage for a sopping wet forecast through the weekend.

Satellite images of a series of weather systems that are about to hit the Puget Sound show just how wet it’s gonna get.

The first in the succession of storms will arrive Tuesday, dumping snow in the mountains and perhaps as much as an inch of rain at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. It’s going to keep raining through the week, through the weekend and into next week. The Weather Service called the cascade of storms a wet-weather “parade.”

The first system is forecast to hit the Seattle region on Tuesday morning, Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Guy said.

“It’s going to be a pretty wet day for all of Western Washington,” he said, at the tail-end of a night shift that included an Alaska 7.9-magnitude quake and a now-canceled tsunami watch for parts of Washington state.

OK, resting heart rate almost back to normal. Here's a look at Pacific over the last day. At right is system impacting us over the next 36 hours with heavy snow in the Cascades. Near center of image, developing system w/ possible warmer & very wet conditions this weekend.

After that, we may have a small break of clearer skies or light showers late Wednesday night before the next torrent begins on Thursday, Guy said.

And then, oh joy, “we have a very, very wet and windy weekend ahead,” Guy said.

High temperatures are predicted to be in the upper 40s on Tuesday, lower 50s on Wednesday and then beginning to cool down again on Thursday.

“The gist of the entire situation,” Guy said, “is that we are going to have a whole lot of weather with very few breaks for the rest of the week and into next.”