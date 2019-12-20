The onslaught of rain over the Puget Sound region this week has broken some daily precipitation records, flooded a few local rivers and brings the potential for landslides, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

It’s due to an atmospheric river, a deep plume of warm moisture coming off the Pacific from the southwest, said weather service meteorologist Kirby Cook. The phenomenon, which used to be called a Pineapple Express, is common here in the winter.

Seattle got 1.68 inches of rain on Thursday, breaking its previous Dec. 19 record of 1.19 inches, set in 1953. Olympia broke a record, too, recording 2.17 inches of rain; the previous record there was 1.82 inches, set in 2017. Some areas, such as the Willapa Hills, saw as much as 5 inches of rain over the past 24 hours, the weather service said Friday morning.

More is on the way, with the heaviest rain expected to fall on some parts of the Olympics, the central Cascades and southward, Cook said.

Water is pooling on the roads in some areas, the weather service advised. Transportation agencies have been warning drivers to slow down, use caution and avoid driving into standing water because it could be deeper than it looks. King County Metro sent an alert just before 7 a.m. Friday saying transit “may be affected by localized flooding today; be aware of conditions and expect possible service delays.”

A flood watch is in effect throughout much of the region, with special concern for rivers flowing off the Central and South Cascades, Cook said. The Skokomish and Tolt rivers are currently at flood stage, and the Chehalis River and others are expected to reach flood levels on Friday, he said.

Also of concern: There is “always a landslide risk any time we get this much rain,” Cook said.

The downpours are predicted to begin tapering off Friday evening and Saturday. By Sunday, we may begin to dry off and could perhaps see continued dry weather through the early part of next week.