The Seattle area’s first snowfall of the season is expected this week, and travelers through mountain areas should expect hazardous conditions and take extra precautions.

The mountain areas in Snohomish and King counties are under winter storm warnings until 10 a.m. Monday.

There is a chance of rain and snow after 5 a.m. Monday in Seattle proper, but little or no accumulation is expected. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s in Seattle on Monday, said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The risk for lowland snow grows from minor on Monday and Tuesday to moderate on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

“It is the first lowland snow potential we have had in the season,” Kristell said.

With temperatures overnight Monday and Tuesday expected in the 20s in Snohomish County, cold weather shelters will be open at night and community libraries are open during the day for warming in both King and Snohomish counties. Overnight lows in the Seattle area were expected to be 28 degrees Monday and 34 on Tuesday, according to the Weather Service.

Advertising

The mountain areas in Snohomish and King counties are under winter storm warnings until 10 a.m. Monday.

With heavier snow accumulation likely in the mountains this week, travelers are advised to take extra precautions. Heavy snow was expected on Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday night, and drivers were warned to expect slippery road conditions. Chains were required on all vehicles except those equipped with four-wheel drive. On Blewett Pass, traction tires were advised and oversized vehicles were prohibited. Traction tires were required Sunday evening on White Pass, with chains required on vehicles over 10,000 pounds. On Stevens Pass, chains were required on all vehicles except those equipped with all-wheel drive.

Cayuse and Chinook passes are closed for the season. The North Cascades Highway, state Route 20, is closed for the winter between mileposts 134 and 178 — that’s from Ross Dam Trailhead and Early Winters gate.

Drivers planning to cross the mountains this week would be wise to first check the state Department of Transportation website (wsdot.com/travel/real-time/mountainpasses) for an update on conditions.

The National Weather Service said light snow showers were possible Sunday night and into Monday morning along Interstate 5 north of Everett and U.S. 101 on the northern Olympic Peninsula. Drivers were advised slow down and leave extra room ahead of them.

High winds were expected in the north interior of the state and in the San Juan Islands on Monday.

Advertising

Kristell said the Olympic Mountains will get a decent amount of snow, and higher elevations on the Olympic peninsula could get 2 to 4 inches. Hurricane Ridge Road, heading into Olympic National Park, is still open with all vehicles required to carry chains. However, the road may close in the event of severe weather. The Staircase Road is closed because of snow.

It’s possible another storm system will blow into the region at the end of the week, bringing another round of wintry weather to the lowlands, according to the weather service.

Kristell said that given the nature of predicting lowland snow, travelers and residents should stay tuned to the forecast.

“This is going to be a week where the forecast is going to change, and timing is going to change,” Kristell said.